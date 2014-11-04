Sterling hits two-week high on BoE lifeline
LONDON The pound hit a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, drawing confidence from signs that some at the Bank of England may be leaning toward a rise in interest rates to support the currency.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday there was no doubt the yen would weaken against the dollar given diverging monetary policies between Japan and the United States.
The dollar reached multiyear highs against the yen after the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to boost its massive stimulus on Friday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve eyes raising interest rates next year.[FRX/]
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday the central bank will keep acting to support the ringgit and that moves already taken to stem its decline have stabilised the currency.
NEW YORK The dollar fell to a five-week low on Friday, remaining under pressure for a third straight session after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes for a further currency bull run by keeping a gradual rate-hiking pace.