Akira Amari adjusts his translator's headphones during the Trans-Pacific Partnership meeting of trade representatives in Sydney, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday there was no doubt the yen would weaken against the dollar given diverging monetary policies between Japan and the United States.

The dollar reached multiyear highs against the yen after the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to boost its massive stimulus on Friday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve eyes raising interest rates next year.[FRX/]

