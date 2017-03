Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) sits with Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari during a year end meeting at Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that falling oil prices are positive for the Japanese economy although they weigh on consumer prices, which Japan has been trying to boost to defeat deflation.

Declines in oil prices to half their peak levels are expected to bring about 7 trillion yen (39 billion pounds) to the Japanese economy as that would arrest outflow of capital, Amari told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

He added that he hopes energy prices and currencies move in a stable manner.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)