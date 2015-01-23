TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari on Friday praised the European Central Bank for launching quantitative easing because this will ward off the risk of deflation and protect economic growth in euro zone countries.

Amari, speaking to reporters, also said it was appropriate for the Bank of Japan to lower its consumer price forecasts for next fiscal year due to a large decline in oil prices.

The European Central Bank on Thursday launched a government bond-buying programme which will pump hundreds of billions in new money into a sagging euro zone economy to try to prevent deflation.

