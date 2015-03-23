Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday that consumer spending was likely to improve when households expect that real wage gains will continue.

His comments came after the government upgraded its view on the overall economy for the first time in eight months, saying that consumer sentiment, jobs and income conditions were improving, but that this had not led to an increase in private consumption.

Last week, Japanese blue-chip firms announced wage hikes that topped increases from the year before, following annual wage talks, but the outlook for overall pay raises in Japan is less upbeat with smaller firms that are still in wage negotiations expected to be less generous.

