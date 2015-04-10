TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday if recent stock market gains are signs of a small bubble he would welcome this because a small bubble is still manageable.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said stock market gains reflect expectations that corporate earnings will improve further.

Amari also said it is up to the Bank of Japan to decide what monetary policy steps are needed and when to take them.

Japan's Nikkei share average rose above 20,000 for the first time in 15 years earlier on Friday, supported by hopes for larger shareholder returns, recovery in domestic consumption and a positive tone in global equity markets.[.T]

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)