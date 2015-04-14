TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he will not comment on foreign exchange levels, after a prominent adviser to the prime minister said it is appropriate for the yen to trade around 105 per dollar.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said it is important to avoid volatile currency moves and he would let markets decide whether moves are in line with economic fundamentals.

Koichi Hamada, an influential adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, told a TV programme on Monday that the yen's current level of around 120 per dollar is very weak.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)