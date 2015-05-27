TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that recent foreign-exchange movements reflected the dollar's gain rather than the yen's fall, but that excessive currency moves are undesirable.

The yen fell to an eight-year low against the dollar this week after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year.

Amari said there was no need to overly react to the exit strategy in the United States although it has an impact on the forex market.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)