Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that recent foreign-exchange movements reflected the dollar's gain rather than the yen's fall, but that excessive currency moves are undesirable.
The yen fell to an eight-year low against the dollar this week after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year.
Amari said there was no need to overly react to the exit strategy in the United States although it has an impact on the forex market.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union will significantly hurt German firms' business with the United Kingdom and investment will decline strongly in the long term, the president of Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.