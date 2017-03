Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday it was up to financial markets to decide whether currencies were moving in line with economic fundamentals.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said it was important for currencies to reflect fundamentals and that sudden moves in foreign exchange rates were undesirable.

