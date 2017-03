Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that he is close to agreement with the finance ministry to not set a spending cap for next fiscal year's budget.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said he is still debating with the finance ministry about some spending items for next fiscal year.

Amari also said the government must not let spending cuts slow the economy and trigger a return to deflation.

(Reporting by Stanley White)