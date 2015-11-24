TOKYO Japan's government is expected to finalise plans later on Tuesday to raise the minimum wage, and encourage companies to increase annual pay as part of a package of policies aimed at strengthening consumer spending and stoking economic growth.

The government is also likely to offer cash handouts to some pensioners in an attempt to lessen the burden of rising food costs and do more to support the household sector.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his cabinet are expected to decide the details on wages at a meeting later Tuesday as the government tries to breathe new life into an economy that has struggled with patchy domestic demand.

"It is important to have an increase in the minimum wage that contributes to economic growth," Economics Minister Akira Amari said.

"This is about raising consumer spending from the ground up and fostering a positive economic cycle."

Raising wages is an urgent task for policymakers as Tokyo is keen to ramp up consumer spending, which is seen as crucial to boosting domestic demand and pulling the economy out of 15 years of deflation.

The economy has fallen into recession twice since Abe took office in late 2012, and his government is under pressure to show that it can improve the economy with a package of steps due this week.

The national average of Japan's minimum wage was 780 yen ($6.35) per hour last fiscal year, which is only enough to buy a bowl of ramen noodles.

Cabinet ministers and the government's top advisers will also debate ways to encourage more capital expenditure and keep more women in the workforce to make the economy less reliant on exports and overseas demand.

Abe's government is due to finalise the economic stimulus measures and steps to slow the decline in the population by the end of this month.

($1 = 122.7400 yen)

