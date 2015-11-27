Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that an unexpected fall in household spending in October shows that some consumers still lack confidence in the economy.
Amari, speaking to reporters, said the government will maintain its target of halving the primary budget deficit in fiscal 2015 when it compiles an extra budget for economic stimulus.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.