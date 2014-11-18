Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that it is up to the prime minister and the finance minister to decide how to reduce the budget deficit if an increase in the sales tax is delayed.

Amari, speaking to reporters, made the comment in response to a question about whether the government should stick with its plan to reduce the primary budget deficit in half as a percentage of GDP next fiscal year.

In response to a media report that the government will compile a 2 trillion yen (£11 billion) stimulus package, Amari said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not given any specific instructions yet.

