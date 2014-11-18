TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday the government's ability to meet a budget deficit reduction target for the next fiscal year depends on the size of economic stimulus spending.

Amari, speaking to reporters, stopped short of saying the government would meet the deficit reduction target at any cost, suggesting Tokyo is willing to delay reducing the budget deficit to spend money on economic stimulus.

Japan's fiscal framework calls for the government to reduce the primary budget deficit by half as a percentage of GDP in fiscal 2015, which ends in March 2016.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Alex Richardson)