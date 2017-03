TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he wants to encourage companies to use their record-high profits to increase capital expenditures.

Speaking to reporters, Amari said that excluding an increase in inventories, there was little difference between the revised and preliminary gross domestic product figures.

Japan's economy shrank less than expected in the second quarter although capital spending fell more than originally forecast, revised data showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)