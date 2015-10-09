Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday Japan's economy remained in a recovery trend although weakness was observed in some areas.

Amari said he hoped discussions between the government and private sector kicking off later this month would spur corporate capital spending and help sustain a moderate economic recovery.

The minister made the remarks at a post-cabinet meeting news conference when asked about a surprise drop in machinery orders and other signs of weakness seen in the economy.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)