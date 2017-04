TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday he had not reached a decision yet on whether the government needed to compile new economic stimulus measures.

Amari said some economic indicators had weakened recently but that the economy remained on track for a moderate recovery.

He was speaking to reporters after the government downgraded its economic assessment for the first time in a year due to weak industrial output.

