TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has a strong desire to conclude talks by the end of this year for the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade block.

Amari, speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event, also said Japan's government is aiming to lower the corporate tax rate by around 6 percentage points over five years, starting from the next fiscal year.

Japan's government unveiled last month a long-term economic growth strategy which included phased-in corporate tax cuts and a bigger role for women and foreign workers to boost the economy.

