TOKYO Japan's top currency official, Masatsugu Asakawa, said on Friday that he shared the view with his counterparts from the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency that volatility was heightening in the currency and financial markets.

The vice finance minister for international affairs was speaking to reporters after a regular meeting between senior officials to discuss financial markets. They agreed to closely communicate with each other while closely watching the markets, Asakawa said.

Asked whether they discussed a contingency plan in the event of market turmoil if Britain leaves the European Union, Asakawa said: "It is up to Britain whether a Brexit would happen. We did not necessarily discuss concrete responses on the basis of hypothetical situations."

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)