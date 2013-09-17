PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso reiterated on Tuesday his cautious view on a possible corporate tax cut to cushion the blow from a planned sales tax hike as the government prepares to draw up an economic package by the end of this month.
Aso made no mention of the size of the package, while repeating that the government should not resort to extra borrowing if it were to compile an extra budget for the current fiscal year to next March, given the need for fiscal reform.
"Realistically speaking, it would be difficult to lower the corporate tax while raising the sales tax," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
LONDON Britain's factories have started 2017 strongly but consumers are turning more cautious about borrowing to spend, according to data which suggested the economy will slow after defying the Brexit shock in 2016.
NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields rose along with the dollar and Wall Street rallied, lifting the Dow above 21,000, as investors bet on an interest rate hike and gave a sigh of relief after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.