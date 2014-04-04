A security guard salutes at the entrance of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing, announced exactly a year ago, should be appreciated as it helped boost consumer inflation and drive economic growth.

Aso made the remark when asked about how he would evaluate the central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus unleashed under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The BOJ is expected to stand pat on monetary policy and maintain an upbeat view of the economy at its policy meeting next week, unfazed by corporate-sector concerns a sales tax hike may dent growth and delay a sustainable exit from deflation.

