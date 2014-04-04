Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing, announced exactly a year ago, should be appreciated as it helped boost consumer inflation and drive economic growth.
Aso made the remark when asked about how he would evaluate the central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus unleashed under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
The BOJ is expected to stand pat on monetary policy and maintain an upbeat view of the economy at its policy meeting next week, unfazed by corporate-sector concerns a sales tax hike may dent growth and delay a sustainable exit from deflation.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Dominic Lau)
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
LONDON The head of a British parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the possibility of leaks.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's second interest rate hike in three months, underscoring the diverging policy paths of major global central banks.