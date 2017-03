Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives for the start of the G20 ministerial meetings, during the IMF/World Bank's 2014 Spring Meetings in Washington April 11, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that he explained to his Group of 20 counterparts in Washington that Japan's economy is in good shape due to improving wages and business sentiment.

Aso, speaking after a cabinet meeting, also said he explained at a recent G20 summit that Japan has managed to balance growth with fiscal discipline.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau)