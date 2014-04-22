Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso smiles as he adjusts his headphones during a seminar at the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) 46th annual board meeting in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he expects Japan and the United States will strengthen their alliance through this week's summit meeting.

"I expect the most that the Japan-U.S. alliance will be strengthened through the summit meeting in order to further promote peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

U.S. President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit Tokyo from Wednesday through Friday to hold a summit meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

