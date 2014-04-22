Dutch poll test of anti-immigrant feeling, Turkish dispute
AMSTERDAM The Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday in an election seen as a test of anti-immigrant and nationalist feeling magnified by a deepening dispute with Turkey.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he expects Japan and the United States will strengthen their alliance through this week's summit meeting.
"I expect the most that the Japan-U.S. alliance will be strengthened through the summit meeting in order to further promote peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
U.S. President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit Tokyo from Wednesday through Friday to hold a summit meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Dominic Lau)
WASHINGTON A UK spy agency did not eavesdrop on Donald Trump during and after last year's U.S. presidential election, a British security official said on Tuesday, denying an allegation by a U.S. television analyst.
MOSUL Iraqi government forces killed the Islamic State commander of Mosul's Old City on Tuesday as the battle for the militants' last stronghold in Iraq focused on a bridge crossing the Tigris river.