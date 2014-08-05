Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that private consumption data shows the pullback in demand after April's sales tax hike is moderating.
Aso also told reporters after a cabinet meeting that gross domestic product data due next week is likely to show the economy contracted in April-June in a reaction to the rapid expansion in the first quarter before the sales tax kicked in.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.