Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives for the start of the G20 ministerial meetings, during the IMF/World Bank's 2014 Spring Meetings in Washington April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that private consumption data shows the pullback in demand after April's sales tax hike is moderating.

Aso also told reporters after a cabinet meeting that gross domestic product data due next week is likely to show the economy contracted in April-June in a reaction to the rapid expansion in the first quarter before the sales tax kicked in.

