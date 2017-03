Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a semi-annual parliament hearing on monetary policy at the Lower House of the parliament in Tokyo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the economy remains in a recovery trend, following a slew of economic indicators that cast some doubt about the strength of a rebound from April's sales tax hike.

Aso also told reporters that the government must continue to stick to its aim of achieving fiscal consolidation after a cabinet reshuffle expected on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)