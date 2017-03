Passers-by are reflected on an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei stock average and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top) at a brokerage in Tokyo, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he is "closely watching" the market as the yen hit a seven-year low of around 120 yen versus the dollar.

Speaking to reporters after a regular cabinet meeting, Aso declined to comment on currency levels when asked about the yen's recent depreciation.

Aso also said he does not see Japan in recession despite data that confirmed on Monday a second straight quarter of contraction through September.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)