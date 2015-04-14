Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso gives the financial address during an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he will tell G20 finance leaders that Japan's economy is turning for the better as the group is likely to discuss the uneven nature of global growth at this week's gathering on the sidelines of IMF meetings in Washington.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso said there is a gap between solid growth seen in the U.S. and Britain, and a slowing China and struggling Europe.

On the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Aso said he will repeat Japan's cautious stance against it if he is asked about the issue.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)