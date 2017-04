TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the government must ensure the economy is ready to smoothly implement a sales tax hike to 10 percent in April 2017 as planned.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso also said the government would need to come up with a specific plan for public spending in fiscal 2018 to achieve a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020.

The minister declined to comment on currency levels, when asked about Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's remarks on the yen earlier this week.

