Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday stressed the importance of stability in the foreign exchange market and said he was watching currency moves with a sense of urgency.
"It is exceptional for the yen to move 5 yen (against the dollar) in two days," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
The dollar hovered at a 3-1/2-month high against the yen early on Friday, extending big overnight gains as markets prepared for a Donald Trump presidency that could stimulate the U.S. economy fiscally and lift interest rates. That followed the dollar's 3 percent fall on Wednesday as investors braced for a surprise win by Trump.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.