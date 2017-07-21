FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to keep primary surplus target despite shortfall outlook - Aso
#Business News
July 21, 2017 / 1:56 AM / in 2 days

Japan to keep primary surplus target despite shortfall outlook - Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso laughs while listening to questions at Columbia Business School in New York City, U.S., April 19, 2017.Lucas Jackson

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the government would stick to its aim of achieving a primary budget surplus in the fiscal year ending in March 2021 despite its most recent projection for a $73 billion (56.34 billion pounds) shortfall.

Aso made the remarks to reporters after a cabinet meeting when asked about the government's projection this week that the primary budget deficit would total 8.2 trillion yen ($73.2 billion) in fiscal 2020/21 even assuming healthy economic growth.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

