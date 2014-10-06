Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said the yen at 108 to 109 against the dollar was not particularly weak because the currency had merely returned to its level seen before the global financial crisis, minutes of an Oct. 1 government economic panel meeting showed.

The dollar has climbed to a six-year high above 110 yen JPY=EBS this month as investors targeted their trading strategies to sync with the diverging monetary policies between Japan and the United States.[FRX/]

The Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy is the Japanese government's top macroeconomic policy panel.

