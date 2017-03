Japan's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso makes remarks during a news conference, in Washington, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday it is good for Japan that the yen is perceived as a safe currency, adding that stability in exchange rates is desirable.

Aso was speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The yen was trading around 121.500 to the dollar JPY=, after hitting a seven-week low of 120.410 earlier in the week amid concerns over Greece and China.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)