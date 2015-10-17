Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso gives the financial address during an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's finance minister voiced scepticism on Friday on whether a fresh round of monetary easing would be launched ahead of a Bank of Japan rate review, citing a surplus of cash in the Japanese economy and weak domestic demand.

"The Bank of Japan may not ease policy further any time soon," Taro Aso said in an interview with public broadcaster NHK, adding that the government is not considering a supplementary budget this fiscal year.

Markets have been closely focused on whether the BOJ will launch a fresh round of quantitative easing at its next policy meeting on Oct. 30. Some believe the central bank could ease policy further as its strives to meet an ambitious 2 percent inflation target next year.

