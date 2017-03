Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the G20 group news conference at the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that it was up to the Bank of Japan to decide monetary policy and that the government had no intention to meddle with it.

Aso was speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting as the central bank holds a crucial policy meeting on Friday.

The BOJ is expected to hold monetary policy steady even while diluting its rosy inflation projections.

