TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso kept up the warning against a rapid rise in the yen, saying on Friday the government would take steps as needed, while declining to comment on any intervention in the market.

Aso called the forex market's recent moves "one-sided", and said rapid movements were undesirable.

He was speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting as the dollar fell below 108 yen for the first time in 17 months on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)