Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan has no intention to devalue the yen sharply and consistently.

Aso told parliament that the dollar/yen's moving by 5 yen within two days is a one-sided move.

The yen was trading around 109.42 yen per dollar on Tuesday. It hit an 18-month high of 105.50 yen per dollar early this month.

(Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Kaori Kaneko)