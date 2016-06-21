Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan would respond to rapid currency moves in line with G7/G20 agreements, although the country would not intervene in the market so "easily".

Aso was speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting when asked how to respond to rapid market swings as Britain's June 23 vote on whether to stay or leave the European Union draws near.

"We don't intend to conduct currency intervention easily," Aso said. "We will respond in line with our agreement at the G7 and G20 that rapid fluctuations are undesirable and stability (is important)."

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)