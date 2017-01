Taro Aso, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister, attends a panel for the High-level Tax Symposium held in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he hopes that G20 leaders will agree on the need to use all policy tools to sustain global growth, at their Sept. 4-5 summit meeting in Hangzhou, China.

"I hope the G20 shares the view that they will use all policy measures - monetary, fiscal and structural reform - individually and collectively to achieve strong and sustainable global growth," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Aso is expected to join Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G20 summit.

