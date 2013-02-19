Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during an upper house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's government is likely to raise its assessment of the economy for a second straight month in February on improving consumer spending and corporate production, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A weaker yen and higher share prices, partly driven by expectations for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive fiscal and monetary policy, were behind the recovery, the paper said.

Last month, Japan raised its view of the economy for the first time in eight months, saying there were signs of bottoming out in some areas.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)