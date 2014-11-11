BEIJING Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday the central bank's decision to expand monetary stimulus last month was a timely one that was likely made after cautious discussions within the bank.

"I hope the BOJ continues to strive toward achieving its 2 percent inflation target. The government will also make every effort to ensure an end to deflation and achieve sustainable economic growth, working closely with the BOJ," Abe told an afternoon session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Beijing.

Abe's remarks, made at the closed-door session, were disclosed in a text of the comments released by the Foreign Ministry.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Nick Macfie)