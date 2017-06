TOKYO A senior Bank of Japan official said on Friday that the central bank was buying government bonds to accelerate inflation towards 2 percent quickly, not to monetise debt.

Masayoshi Amamiya, the BOJ's executive director overseeing monetary policy, told parliament that it was premature to discuss an exit from the current policy, but added that the BOJ should be able to guide policy appropriately, securing stable market conditions even as interest rates rise upon exit.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)