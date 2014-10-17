Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
TOKYO A 1-percentage-point increase in Japanese interest rates would result in 2.6 trillion yen (15.20 billion pounds) in unrealised losses on government debt held by major Japanese banks, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.
For regional banks, the unrealised losses would total 3.0 trillion yen, the central bank said in a report on Japan's financial system.
The figures are based on data at the end of June this year.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).
LONDON Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.