TOKYO The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Thursday by boosting planned asset purchases at a rate review that was cut short by a day, signalling its determination to support Tokyo's solo currency intervention to weaken the yen.

The asset buying scheme is among programmes the central bank has put in place since last year to battle the economy's ills, which include grinding deflation and sliding potential growth.

Following are the main items in the BOJ's tool kit, how they work and what could happen next.

ASSET-PURCHASING FUND

This is the BOJ's direct, short-term monetary policy tool to push down one- to two-year bond yields and risk premiums by purchasing government bonds and private debt such as corporate bonds, commercial paper and trust funds investing in property and stocks.

The scheme, put in place in October last year as part of efforts to curb yen strength, is composed of two pools of funds:

one for directly buying assets and another for offering funds against collateral via market operations at 0.1 percent.

The BOJ doubled the size of its asset purchases after the March 11 earthquake. It then topped up both pools of funds by 5 trillion yen each on Thursday, bringing the total sum available for asset buying and fixed-rate market operations to 50 trillion yen ($633 billion). It has pledged to plow that full amount into the markets by end of 2012.

The BOJ acknowledges that topping up the scheme would have little direct impact on the economy, but hopes it could at least lift sentiment by weakening the yen or pushing up equity prices.

Left with limited policy options to support the economy, the BOJ has preferred to hold off on boosting the scheme for as long as possible. It can probably only expand the scheme one more time, because it is already buying up a sizable chunk of Japan's relatively small market for risk assets. That means it may need to create a new monetary easing mechanism in the future.

LOAN SCHEME TARGETING GROWTH INDUSTRIES

This loan scheme was put in place in June of last year as a long-term means of revitalising the economy and tackling deflation.

Under the scheme, the BOJ offers up to 3 trillion yen in 0.1 percent, one-year loans to banks that lend to 18 industries with growth potential, such as clean energy and health care. The loans can be rolled over three times, meaning banks can borrow from the BOJ for up to four years. Cumulative lending under this scheme has reached 2.94 trillion yen.

The central bank expanded this scheme in June by adding a 500 billion yen credit line for banks that lend against inventory and receivables as collateral. That would make funds more readily available to small firms that do not own property -- a standard form of collateral for bank loans.

The expansion was largely a symbolic move to nurture Japan's market for asset-based lending, which is still small at an estimated 300 billion to 400 billion yen.

LOAN SCHEME TO SUPPORT IMMEDIATE QUAKE RELIEF

This scheme was crafted in May to meet immediate funding needs for quake relief in the devastated northeast.

The BOJ offers 0.1 percent, one-year loans to financial institutions operating in quake-hit prefectures and accepts a wider than usual range of assets as collateral to give them easier access to cheap money.

The BOJ set aside 1 trillion yen for this programme, and if demand is strong enough it is willing to expand it before it expires in October. If it is expanded, the central bank may redesign it so it can offer longer-term loans for reconstruction and infrastructure investment.

Demand under this programme has been relatively weak with cumulative lending of only 332 billion yen so far, partly because regions hit by the quake have abundant cash from insurance payouts and donations.

($1 = 79.020 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)