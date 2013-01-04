TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday that the next Bank of Japan governor, due to be appointed in April, should above all share the prime minister's views on policy.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the remark to a group of reporters in reference to a candidate to replace BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who will retire in April.

He also said former bureaucrats should not be ruled out as candidates to become the next central bank chief.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's new government is pursuing a policy mix of bold monetary easing and big fiscal spending to beat deflation and weaken the yen, calling for a 2 percent inflation target - double the BOJ's current goal.

(Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)