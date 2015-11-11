UTSUNOMIYA, Japan Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Wednesday he saw no need to deploy additional monetary stimulus now as improvements in the job market will eventually push up wages and underpin private consumption.

"I don't think we need to deploy stimulus immediately just to quicken the pace of inflation, because we know the current slowdown in price growth is mainly due to falling oil costs," Harada told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Utsunomiya, eastern Japan.

