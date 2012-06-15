TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged on Friday to save its financial firepower in case a Greek election this weekend ignites fresh market turmoil and threatens to derail Japan's prospects for economic recovery.

The central bank is widely expected to keep its policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1 percent and hold off increasing the size of its main policy tool, a 40-trillion yen ($505 billion) asset-buying programme.

But it stands ready to call an emergency meeting next week if fears of a fiscal meltdown in Europe jolt markets, which could trigger a yen spike as investors seek safe haven amid a stock market selloff, said sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking.

"The biggest underlying risk is Europe's debt problem and overseas economic developments," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

"Unless the global economy faces a crisis, the BOJ probably feels it can maintain its recovery forecast for Japan's economy as rebuilding (from last year's earthquake) picks up."

National elections in Greece on Sunday could lay the path for Athens to leave the euro zone and if such prospects jolt markets, the first line of defence for the BOJ would be fund injections to calm Tokyo's money markets.

A fresh wave of global risk aversion could see investors flock to the safe-haven yen and force it to a fresh record high above 75.31 per dollar. If that happens, the central bank would probably increase the size of its asset-buying programme.

Otherwise, the BOJ prefers to save its options ahead of the Greek election, a Group of 20 summit and a Federal Reserve meeting next week and an EU summit at the end of this month.

The BOJ eased policy in February and set a 1 percent inflation target to underline its resolve to reinflate an economy beset by deflation for much of two decades.

It relaxed policy again in April but has paused since then on the view that Japan's economy is headed for a moderate recovery.

But central bank officials have stressed readiness to ease again if Japan's recovery is threatened. Apart from the euro area debt crisis, policymakers are also concerned that slowing growth in China is offering Japan's exporters less of a buffer against market shocks.

"We are well aware that yen rises could hurt Japanese business sentiment and corporate revenues," Governor Masaaki Shirakawa told parliament on Wednesday, adding that Europe's debt crisis remained the primary risk to Japan's economy.

Japan's economy is expected to outperform most of its G7 peers this year with growth of around 2 percent, helped by reconstruction spending following last year's earthquake and tsunami.

($1 = 79.2650 Japanese yen)

