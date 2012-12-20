TOKYO The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Thursday by expanding its asset-buying and lending programme, a widely expected move in response to intensifying pressure from incoming premier Shinzo Abe to deliver bolder steps to beat deflation.

KEY POINTS:

- The central bank topped up its asset-buying and lending programme by 10 trillion yen (73 billion pounds) to 101 trillion yen by a unanimous vote, expanding stimulus for the third time in the past four months.

- As widely expected, it maintained its overnight call rate target at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote.

- The BOJ also said the board would review at its next policy-setting meeting in January its guidelines for medium- and long-term price stability, which is now set in a range of zero to 2 percent consumer inflation.

- BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after 4:15 p.m. (7:15 a.m. British time).

COMMENTARY:

ROBERT RENNIE, CHIEF CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, AUSTRALIA

"This is a disappointing decision given the level of expectations as half of the purchase is in JGBs and half in T-bills. That doesn't have material impact on the BOJ's balance sheet through 2013.

"We had hoped for more asset purchases in the first half. It is also disappointing that there was no change on inflation targeting. The market was very long on dollar/yen and expectations were high. I expect profit booking with risks to dollar/yen heading lower."

JUNKO NISHIOKA, CHIEF JAPAN ECONOMIST, RBS SECURITIES, TOKYO

"The BOJ's easing steps are in line with the market consensus and the level of easing was not enough to provide a surprise to the markets.

"The BOJ's plan to review its understanding on medium- to long-term price stability at its next meeting in January does not necessarily mean the central bank will raise its inflation goal to 2 percent from the current 1 percent. That said, there is political pressure on the BOJ, so people tend to expect that the central bank will do so.

"Although the economy is expected to improve early next year, the condition of the economy will still remain low, thus, it will take time to beat deflation. This is what the political side is saying. So pressure from the incoming government on the BOJ to adopt more easing is expected to continue."

MAKI SHIMIZU, SENIOR STRATEGIST AT CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS JAPAN, TOKYO

"Expectations for the BOJ's expansion of the APP (asset purchase programme) were divided, with some expecting it to happen either this month or next, and many were more inclined to believe it would happen in January, so it's not a surprise, but they did it this time, not next time.

"The next option will be the introduction of an inflation target ... It is an issue to be discussed next time, and expectation for that will remain over the next month.

"There was such expectation of (discussion of cutting interest paid on excess reserves parked at the BOJ) in the market, but actual discussion of that came out this time for the first time. So that might be an option for a future policy manoeuvre for the BOJ.

"At least it gives a message to the market that the BOJ is willing to do something more."

MASAMICHI ADACHI, SENIOR ECONOMIST, JPMORGAN SECURITIES, TOKYO

"The next step is inflation targeting. The BOJ will come up with something that's just enough to avoid criticism from Abe but probably not enough to avoid some sense of disappointment.

"I'm sceptical of this inflation target. If you say 'reach 2 percent inflation at a certain date in the future,' the economy just isn't going to behave that way. It's better to have a flexible and not a rigid target.

"Abe is not even prime minister yet. If you look at how the BOJ is behaving, you could argue this is a loss of independence."

NORIHIRO FUJITO, SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES, TOKYO

"Some investors were disappointed with the BOJ's asset-buying amount. It expanded the programme by 10 trillion yen for both short-term and longer-term bonds, but investors were expecting as much as 10 trillion yen just for buying longer-term bonds.

"(Incoming Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe has been demanding an inflation target of 2 percent, but the bank postponed the decision about this without elaborating.

"The market has been upbeat and has priced in such expectations and bought shares, but the impression is that the central bank has remained cool."

CHOTARO MORITA, CHIEF FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, BARCLAYS, TOKYO

"The increase in the size of the BOJ's asset-buying and lending programme and the board reviewing its guidelines for medium- and long-term price stability were right on spot as far as JGB market players were concerned.

"What the BOJ did today was follow its traditional easing policy path, but markets expect them to take a more drastic measure from the next meeting. Declaring a 2 percent inflation target at its next meeting seems to be a done deal, after today's mention of the review in price stability guidelines, so the focus will shift to what policy measures it will take from next month."

BACKGROUND:

- The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target in February and had boosted asset purchases four times this year, including in September and October, to ease the pain from weakening global demand on the export-reliant economy.

- The central bank has been under intense pressure to ease policy more aggressively from Shinzo Abe, who is set to become the country's next prime minister after his party won by a landslide in Sunday's lower house elections.

- Japan's economy has slipped into a mild recession as exports to big markets like China shrink, hurting business sentiment and prompting companies to delay capital spending. Analysts expect any pickup in growth early next year to be modest given stagnant global demand.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Kaori Kaneko and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Additional reporting by Chikako Mogi, Ayai Tomisawa and Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO and by Suvashree Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Chris Gallagher)