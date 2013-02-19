TOKYO A few Bank of Japan board members said extending the duration of government bonds purchased under the BOJ's asset-buying programme to around five years could be an option for the central bank, minutes of its policy-setting meeting in January showed on Tuesday.

Under the programme, the BOJ buys government bonds with up to three years until maturity, but targeting longer-dated JGBs would help to push down the longer end of the yield curve.

Board members Takehiro Sato and Takahide Kiuchi opposed doubling the BOJ's inflation target to 2 percent on the view that it far exceeds levels deemed sustainable in Japan and that it would not help to heighten inflation expectations very much, the minutes showed.

At the January meeting, the BOJ doubled its inflation target and made an open-ended pledge to buy assets from next year, responding to intense pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to take bolder action to beat deflation.

At a subsequent meeting in February, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and revised up its assessment of the economy as the yen's recent declines and signs of a pick-up in global demand supported exports.

