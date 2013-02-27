TOKYO Kikuo Iwata, an academic who is expected to be nominated as early as this week to be a Bank of Japan deputy governor, said monetary policy is needed to help spur demand and narrow the output gap, according to Jiji News.

Iwata also said that fiscal stimulus is only a temporary measure to stimulate demand until the effects of the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target take hold, Jiji said on Wednesday.

It takes time for monetary policy to lead to an increase in industrial production and jobs, Iwata said, according to a Jiji newsletter.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to nominate Iwata as early as Thursday to one of the two deputy governor positions at the BOJ.

Iwata's comments suggest that he sees the BOJ bearing more of the burden than the government in the fight against deflation, which could lead to more activist monetary policy that Abe's government is looking for.

"Fiscal policy bridges the gap in supporting demand until the impact of the 2 percent inflation target kicks in," Iwata said, according to Jiji.

Abe is also likely to nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda as BOJ governor and BOJ official Hiroshi Nakaso to fill the other deputy governor position to shift the board toward more aggressive easing to end nearly two decades of deflation.

The monetary policy transmission mechanism starts with financial markets, and changes in asset prices can lead to increased capital expenditure, consumption and exports, Iwata said, according to Jiji.

This in turn leads to more factory output and more jobs, Iwata was quoted as saying.

Fiscal spending can lead to an immediate increase in demand but is not sustainable because this would worsen the country's finances, Iwata was quoted as saying.

The government could use deregulation and free trade agreements to raise Japan's potential growth rate, but the BOJ would need to stick to its 2 percent inflation target to ensure actual economic growth rises to its new potential growth rate.

