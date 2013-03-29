Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during the upper house Financial Affairs committee of the Parliament in Tokyo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will embark next week on one of the boldest experiments in central banking by pulling out all the stops to get prices rising after two decades of deflation, starting with buying longer-dated government bonds and setting a new policy target focusing on the size of its balance sheet.

Such steps would help the new bank governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, mandated by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to do whatever it takes to achieve the bank's 2 percent inflation target in two years, meet market expectations of a "regime shift" from his predecessor's incremental, cautious approach.

"The BOJ will make an important ideological shift under Mr. Kuroda's leadership," Pimco wrote in a research note on Friday.

"The BOJ's actions will follow its ideology. Expect its policy to be more aggressive and experimental," it said.

At the two-day rate review that ends on Thursday, the central bank will likely start open-ended asset purchases immediately, rather than from 2014, and increase bond purchases from the current roughly 2 trillion yen ($21 billion) per month, said sources familiar with the bank's thinking.

It will also extend the duration of government bonds it buys in easing monetary policy to five-years, or even longer, from the current three years, they said.

To clarify how much it is expanding its balance sheet, the BOJ is seen combining its two bond-buying programmes - its asset-buying programme that serves as its key monetary tool and a separate market operation that targets bonds across the yield curve but is not tied to monetary policy.

The combined, total amount of bonds it buys each month will likely serve as the bank's new target for easing monetary policy.

Central bank policymakers will also consider setting another loose target measuring the degree of monetary easing by the size of its balance sheet, either with base money or current account deposits parked with the BOJ, the sources said.

Such steps would underscore Kuroda's pledge to seek to push down yields across the curve and affect public expectations of future price moves with aggressive money printing.

NEW TARGET

Under an asset-buying programme, its key monetary easing tool, the BOJ plans to buy 44 trillion yen in bonds with up to three years to maturity by year-end. Its current plan is to switch to open-ended asset purchases next year and buy 2 trillion yen in bonds every month without setting a deadline.

The BOJ also buys 21.6 trillion yen in long-term bonds, including those with durations exceeding 10 years, outright annually under another programme, dubbed "rinban", which is not tied to monetary policy.

Combining the two programmes would allow the BOJ to buy longer-dated bonds, mainly five-year and 10-year bonds, more easily and clarify how much it is expanding its balance sheet.

In doing so, the bank is seen scrapping its self-imposed "bank note" rule of capping the balance of its bond holdings to the value of bank notes circulating in the economy.

But there is uncertainty on whether the bank can decide all of these measures next week, given Kuroda has had little time to discuss his plans with other board members in depth since assuming his job just last week.

He may struggle to reach a consensus on the nine-member board that shares the need for bolder stimulus, but is divided on what the next step should be and how quickly the central bank should go in expanding its balance sheet.

Some board members are hesitant about overhauling the bank's policy framework without having an alternative to the bank note rule, which has served as a symbolic show of resolve that the central bank would not monetise public debt.

Others disagree with new Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata's argument that the bank can control inflation expectations simply by expanding the size of its balance sheet.

If the board fails to reach a consensus, the bank may settle with just buying longer-dated bonds and boosting asset purchases, and delay an overhaul of its policy framework until another rate review on April 26, some analysts say.

Expectations that Kuroda will nudge the BOJ into more aggressive bond purchases have pushed down 10-year bond yields to a near-decade low.

Analysts point out that while the bank may find it hard to produce polices that exceed market expectations, it is unlikely to trigger a bond sell-off as long as Kuroda ensures markets that the central bank will continue to expand stimulus.

"Kuroda seems good at communicating with markets so I'm sure he can sustain expectations of more action beyond next week," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.

