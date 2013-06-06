TOKYO The Bank of Japan will consider offering funds beyond one year in money market operations to dampen bond market volatility, sources familiar with its thinking said, in a sign of the bank's resolve to keep a spike in yields from eroding the effect of its ultra-easy policy.

The BOJ's nine board members could discuss the idea as early as its next policy review on June 10-11 after scrutinising market moves. Recent volatility has shown signs of easing, but the risk of a further spike in yields remains.

The BOJ is expected to hold off on easing policy through a further increases in asset purchases and may also consider a slight upgrade to its economic assessment as exports and industrial production improve.

"We would have to consider whether to offer funds at longer durations if there is such demand in the market, but we would have to consider this carefully," said one source familiar with the central bank's thinking.

The longest period for which the central bank offers funds in fixed-rate market operations is currently one year.

Central bankers are entertaining the idea of expanding that to two years, for the first time ever, in order to bring more flexibility by pumping longer-term cheap money into markets. That idea was advocated by some market participants at a meeting with BOJ last week, the sources said.

For now, the BOJ feels it can soothe bond market jitters through minor fine-tuning adjustments to its market operations that were announced last week, such as increasing the frequency of its bond-buying auctions.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields have been stable in a 0.8 percent to 0.9 percent range in the past week, pulling back from a 13-month high of 1.0 percent reached on May 23.

If bond market turbulence resumes, the central bank is ready to take further steps to keep bond yield rises in check, including offering two-year funds at a fixed rate of 0.1 percent in market operations, the sources said.

There are, however, obstacles to this option.

Some central bankers are hesitant about going that far as it would give much greater authority to bureaucrats who conduct day-to-day market operations. It would also effectively mean the BOJ is committed to keeping interest rates at 0.1 percent for two years, binding its hands on future monetary policy.

Others within the BOJ say it would be better to promote the central bank's scheme that allows it to supply banks with cheap funds for up to three years provided that the banks increase their lending.

The BOJ also is likely to consider upgrading its economic assessment at its meeting next week, sources say, as exports show signs of recovering and gains in industrial production pick up pace.

Last month, the central bank said the economy has started picking up. If the BOJ upgrades its assessment at its next meeting, that would mark the sixth consecutive month of upgrades.

The BOJ pledged in April to double its bond holdings in two years to expand the supply of money at an annual pace of 60 trillion ($583 billion) to 70 trillion yen to meet its pledge of achieving 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda had said the policy was aimed at pushing yields down across the curve.

(Additional reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Sumio Ito; Editing by Kim Coghill)